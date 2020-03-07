Padres' Trey Wingenter: Out with shoulder injury
Wingenter is dealing with a shoulder injury and recently had a cortisone injection, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Sanders says that Wingenter isn't particularly close to pitching in games, so it sounds inevitable that he will open the year on the injured list. He is a hard thrower who has the stuff to pitch in the late innings, but would still have been fifth or sixth at best in the pecking order in this loaded bullpen.
