Wingenter is dealing with a shoulder injury and recently had a cortisone injection, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sanders says that Wingenter isn't particularly close to pitching in games, so it sounds inevitable that he will open the year on the injured list. He is a hard thrower who has the stuff to pitch in the late innings, but would still have been fifth or sixth at best in the pecking order in this loaded bullpen.

