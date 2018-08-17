Wingenter (back) was able to play catch Friday after getting hit by a line drive during Thursday's game, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

There has yet to be word as to whether Wingenter will be available out of the bullpen, but it's likely that manager Andy Green would've tried to refrain from using him anyways after the right-hander recorded four outs Thursday. Consider him day-to-day moving forward.