Wingenter was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Wingenter was optioned to Triple-A on July 21 and makes his way back to the big leagues after spending the 10-day minimum in the minors. The 25-year-old has a 4.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB over 38 innings this season.

