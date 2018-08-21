Wingenter (back) allowed one run on two hits in one inning Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Wingenter was unavailable for a few days after getting hit with a liner last week, but he was cleared to return over the weekend. The 24-year-old reliever now owns a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 6.1 innings with the Padres this season.