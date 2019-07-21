Wingenter is expected to be optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The club needs to make room for Michel Baez, who is set to be called up on Sunday. Wingenter has appeared exclusively out of the bullpen for the Padres this season and has compiled a 4.26 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 53 strikeouts across 38 innings.