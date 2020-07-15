Wingenter (elbow) has been prescribed extra rest by team doctors and won't be re-evaluated until this weekend, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Wingenter dealt with a shoulder issue in spring training but appeared to be healthy at the start of summer camp. However, he developed elbow irritation last week and was subsequently shut down. Given the timeframe of his re-evaluation and the rapidly-approaching start to the regular season, it is highly unlikely that Wingenter will be part of the Opening Day bullpen.