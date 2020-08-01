site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Trey Wingenter: Transferred to 60-day injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Wingenter (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
The move is simply procedural after Wingenter underwent Tommy John surgery July 17. The right-hander is expected to be sidelined until the 2022 season as a result of the injury.
