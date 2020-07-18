Wingenter underwent Tommy John surgery Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The reliever was originally prescribed nothing but extra rest by team doctors after experiencing elbow irritation last week, but the injury was evidently far worse than originally feared. The timing of his surgery means that he'll have at best an outside shot at returning very late in the 2021 season, with the most likely outcoming being that he's not back in game action until 2022.
More News
-
Padres' Trey Wingenter: To be re-evaluated this weekend•
-
Padres' Trey Wingenter: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Padres' Trey Wingenter: Back in big leagues•
-
Padres' Trey Wingenter: Sent back to minors•
-
Padres' Trey Wingenter: Gives up three runs•
-
Padres' Trey Wingenter: Working as opener in bullpen game•