Padres' Trey Wingenter: Will be promoted Sunday
Wingenter will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso to the majors Sunday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Wingenter will bring his high-90s fastball and developing slider to San Diego on Sunday. The 24-year-old right-hander's struck out 53 batters over 44.1 innings with a 3.45 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.
