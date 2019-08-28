Wingenter will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher for Wednesday's series finale versus the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While the right-hander will be making the first start of his career at either the major- or minor-league level, he's not expected to work more than an inning or two before giving way to the bullpen. The Padres haven't named a primary pitcher behind Wingenter, so it's likely that manager Andy Green will take a "Johnny Wholestaff" approach to the series finale and mix and match with several different relievers. Wingenter owns a 4.60 ERA and 63:24 K:BB over 45 innings this season.