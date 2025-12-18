McKenzie signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports

McKenzie gave up seven earned runs over 5.2 innings with the Guardians this past season before being outrighted to the minor leagues in late April. His performance didn't improve following his demotion, as he turned in a 7.40 ERA and 2.13 WHIP over 20.2 frames split between rookie ball and Triple-A. He'll now aim to bounce back in the Padres organization, though he's likely destined to spend most of his time in the minor leagues again in 2026.