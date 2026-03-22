The Padres reassigned McKenzie to minor-league camp Saturday.

McKenzie was in Padres camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league contract in December. The team has had big question marks at the back of the rotation throughout spring, but McKenzie wasn't able to make a serious bid for a big-league role, posting a 9.95 ERA, 2.84 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB over 6.1 innings spanning four appearances. The right-hander has dealt with multiple injuries over the past three years and has struggled during his stints in the majors during that span, so he may need a prolonged run of success in the minors before he sees a big-league mound again.