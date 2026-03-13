McKenzie has averaged 95.7 mph with his four-seamer this spring, which is up a full two mph from last season, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

McKenzie has never reached 97 mph in a major-league game before, but he topped that mark 10 times in his last Cactus League appearance and peaked at 98.8 mph. The righty gained a bit of weight over the offseason and also pitched in winter ball for the first time, but he admitted to having "no idea" where the extra velocity is coming from. Unfortunately, McKenzie's results this spring have not been as encouraging as his velocity uptick, as he's been tagged for six runs with a 6:7 K:BB over 4.1 innings. McKenzie is in Padres camp as a non-roster invitee and is competing for a spot in the Padres' rotation. He looks to be on the outside looking in for now, but McKenzie will have another chance to improve his standing with an appearance Friday versus the Athletics. McKenzie -- who has a June opt-out clause in his contract -- has a 5.46 ERA over 24 appearances (20 starts) at the big-league level since 2023.