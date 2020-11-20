Marcano was added to the Padres' 40-man roster Friday.
The move means Marcano won't be available for selection in the upcoming Rule 5 draft. It may have been a stretch for any team to select him, given that he's never played above Low-A, but the Padres evidently believe he has enough potential that they didn't want to take the risk.
