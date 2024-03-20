The Padres placed Marcano (knee) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Marcano will officially sit out the first portion of the season as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL in his right knee. The 24-year-old infielder will likely embark on an extended minor-league rehab assignment once he's cleared for game action, but Marcano's placement on the 10-day IL rather than the 60-day list leaves room for a potential early-season return.