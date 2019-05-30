Marcano was placed on the 7-day injured list with a sprained left thumb, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Prior to suffering the injury, Marcano was hitting .304/.364/.386 with one homer, 17 RBI and four stolen bases in 43 games for Low-A Fort Wayne. It remains to be seen how long the injury will keep the 19-year-old sidelined.

