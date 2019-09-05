Marcano was assigned to High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.

Marcano will join the Storm for their playoff run. His most outstanding asset is his speed, as he has stolen 40 bases in 212 minor-league games. The 19-year-old has also shown an outstanding eye at the plate, striking out only 76 times in 824 career at-bats while maintaining a healthy .279 batting average.

