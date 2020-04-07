Play

Marcano impressed in the California League playoffs last season and is likely to begin the 2020 campaign at that level, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Marcano was relatively quiet in Low-A ball last season, slashing .270/.323/.337 with 15 stolen bases in 31 attempts. However, he hit .370/.414/.444 with a pair of walks in seven games after being promoted to High-A Lake Elsinore for the playoffs, improving his odds of opening 2020 with the Storm. The 20-year-old is unlikely to hit for much power, but his ability to make contact bodes well for his success as a hitter. However, he'll need to improve upon last year's 48 percent theft rate to show that he is capable of taking advantage of his plus speed on the basepaths.

