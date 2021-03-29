Marcano is being considered for the Padres' Opening Day roster in light of a strong showing in spring camp, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Marcano has yet to log time above A-ball, but he has turned enough heads this spring to have a legitimate chance to break camp with the big club. In 46 Cactus League plate appearances, the 21-year-old has slashed an impressive .410/.489/.641 with six extra-base hits and eight RBI. Manager Jayce Tingler said Sunday that Marcano is "definitely in the fight" for a big-league roster spot, and his chances would improve if Trent Grisham (hamstring) isn't able to return in time for Opening Day.