Marcano went 14-for-26 for Low-A Fort Wayne last week, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

The 19-year-old was named the Player of the Week in the Midwest League for his efforts, per Center, and is now hitting .308 with an impressive .383 on-base percentage in 27 games for Fort Wayne. If there's a knock on his stat line so far, it'd be his lack of power as he's hit just one homer with a .393 slugging percentage. He's still flashing potential at the dish in his brief career thus far, as he dominated in the Arizona League as an 18-year-old last year, with a .395/.497/.444 slash line while also swiping 10 bases.

Our Latest Stories