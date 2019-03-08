France does not have a concussion after getting hit in the head by a pitch Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The pitch struck the flap of France's helmet before hitting him in the jaw. His initial examination by team doctors was encouraging, though it's not yet clear if he'll still need to miss time.

