Padres' Ty France: Benched after five straight starts
France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
France had started each of the Padres' last five games, all at third base. Greg Garcia will get a turn at the hot corner in the series finale, but France looks like he'll be the top option at the position while Manny Machado fills in at shortstop for the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring).
