France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

With Eric Hosmer (illness) moving to the injured list ahead of Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rockies, France drew his second start of the season at first base, going 0-for-2 to snap a four-game hitting streak to begin the campaign. The lefty-hitting Jake Cronenworth will pick up his third start in five games at first base in the series finale, so it looks like the right-handed-hitting France could have to settle for short-side platoon work at the position while Hosmer is sidelined.