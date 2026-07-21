Padres' Ty France: Continues red-hot stretch

France went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a loss to Atlanta.

France launched a 397-foot shot to left-center field in the seventh inning to extend one of the best stretches of his career at the plate. Over his past eight games, the veteran slugger is slashing a sizzling .464/.500/1.107 with five long balls, three doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs and a 2:3 BB:K. That's pushed France's season OPS to .887 -- on pace for the best mark of his career -- and has catapulted him to second place on the Padres with 15 homers on the campaign.