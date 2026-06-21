Padres' Ty France: Drawing sixth straight start

France will start at first base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

France will be awarded a sixth consecutive start after going 4-for-19 with three extra-base hits (two home runs, one double) and a walk over the previous five contests, but his path to regular playing time could become more muddled during the upcoming week. Though he won't be included in the lineup Sunday, Miguel Andujar (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and could settle back into an everyday role. Andujar's return would seem to leave France and Will Wagner most at risk of losing out on at-bats.