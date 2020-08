France went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI in a win over Colorado on Friday.

France got the start at DH and came through with a run-scoring single to tie the game in the fifth inning. He produced again in the following frame, lacing a bases-loaded double to knock in three more. France has been productive when given the opportunity this season, slashing .320/.382/.520 with two homers and 10 RBI in 55 plate appearances.