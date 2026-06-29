Padres' Ty France: Enters off bench Sunday

France (wrist) was hit by a pitch after entering Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the eighth inning.

France hasn't started since being struck on the wrist by a Roki Sasaki fastball against the Dodgers on Friday. The veteran infielder got X-rays this weekend that returned negative, and manager Craig Stammen has said that France isn't expected to need an IL stint. That notion was supported Sunday when France entered in the eighth inning to pinch hit for Gavin Sheets. France got beaned again in that plate appearance -- this time around the left elbow -- but didn't appear to be in any pain and ran the bases before finishing the game on defense at first base. It appears France could return to the starting lineup as soon as Monday's series opener in Chicago against the Cubs.