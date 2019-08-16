France will be called up to the Padres on Friday to take the roster spot of Fernando Tatis Jr., Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Tatis headed to the injured list, France will be promoted to the big club, where he hit .235 with a pair of home runs in a 34-game stint earlier this season. The 25-year-old has fared much better with Triple-A El Paso, posting a .399/.477/.770 slash line and racking up 27 homers and 89 RBI in 76 games.