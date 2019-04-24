Padres' Ty France: Gets call to majors
France was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
France has been on a tear to start the season with El Paso, slashing .423/.500/.885 with seven doubles, nine homers and 28 RBI in 19 games for the Chihuahuas. It's unclear how much the 24-year-old will play in his first taste of the majors, but he could carve out playing time at second base if he holds his own there defensively and Luis Urias and Ian Kinsler continue to struggle. Jose Pirela (oblique) was placed on the IL in a corresponding move.
