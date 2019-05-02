France went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI to help the Padres to an 11-2 win over the Braves on Thursday.

The 24-year-old chipped in on a huge day for the San Diego offense with a pair of hits and his first career triple, a nice breakout showing after he started his stint at the big-league level 2-for-13. He should continue to see regular work at the hot corner with Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) on the injured list, and will look to continue to translate his torrid hitting at Triple-A El Paso, where he was slashing a blistering .423/.500/.885 in 78 at-bats.