France went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

France hit his seventh homer of the year in the fourth inning against Robbie Ray, cutting Arizona's lead to two. He later scored the game-tying run in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch. France has now hit .286/.375/.667 in the month of September, though his season slash line still sits at a poor .238/.302/.413 through 65 games.