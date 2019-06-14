France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run for Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

France left the yard for a third straight game for the Chihuahuas with a sixth-inning solo blast. He was optioned on June 6 after Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the injured list, leaving him without a spot on the infield, but he's been lighting it up in Triple-A all season, as he's now sporting a ridiculous .426/.504/.901 slash line with 12 homers and 38 RBI. However, that didn't translate much during his time with the big club, as he slashed just .235/.290/.357 in 98 at-bats before he was sent back down.

