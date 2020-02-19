Play

France spent time working with Padres catchers Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

This development adds a twist to the utility infielder's versatility and could help France in his quest to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. However, the Padres already have Francisco Mejia and Austin Hedges penciled in to cover backstop duties -- with Luis Torrens the next man up -- so it would likely take a series of injuries and/or transactions for France to log notable time behind the plate in 2020.

