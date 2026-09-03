France went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Reds.

The first baseman gave the Padres an early lead when he got hold of a first-inning changeup from Brandon Williamson and dropped it over the left-field fence. The homer was France's 20th of the year, tying his career high in a remarkable comeback campaign after he struggled to stick in the majors the prior two seasons and bounced through four difference organizations. Over his last 25 games, France has delivered a .302/.411/.488 slash line with four doubles, four home runs, 10 runs and 13 RBI.