Padres' Ty France: Lighting up Triple-A
France has 10 hits in his last 15 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso and is now hitting .406 on the season.
France's slash line is an unreal .406/.482/.790 and he has a legitimate shot to become the first minor league player to finish a season above .400 since 1999. He has also hit for power, smashing 27 homers and 27 doubles while driving in 87 runs. France has played some second base lately and could be an option to cover the position for the Padres if Luis Urias, who is currently batting .154, continues to struggle.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...