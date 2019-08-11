France has 10 hits in his last 15 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso and is now hitting .406 on the season.

France's slash line is an unreal .406/.482/.790 and he has a legitimate shot to become the first minor league player to finish a season above .400 since 1999. He has also hit for power, smashing 27 homers and 27 doubles while driving in 87 runs. France has played some second base lately and could be an option to cover the position for the Padres if Luis Urias, who is currently batting .154, continues to struggle.