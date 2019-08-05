France has gone 21-for-44 (.477 average) with four home runs and 14 RBI over his last 10 games for Triple-A El Paso.

The hot run at the plate barely qualifies as an outlier performance for France, who is torching the Pacific Coast League to the tune of a .396/.473/.780 line across 311 plate appearances with El Paso. France's 1.253 OPS was nearly cut in half during his 34-game run with the Padres earlier in the season, but the 25-year-old should get another trial in the big leagues before 2019 comes to a close. Unfortunately for France, he may have to wait until rosters expand in September before receiving a callup, as the Padres don't have a pressing need for another corner infield-only bat while both Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado are healthy.