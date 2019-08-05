Padres' Ty France: On fire at Triple-A
France has gone 21-for-44 (.477 average) with four home runs and 14 RBI over his last 10 games for Triple-A El Paso.
The hot run at the plate barely qualifies as an outlier performance for France, who is torching the Pacific Coast League to the tune of a .396/.473/.780 line across 311 plate appearances with El Paso. France's 1.253 OPS was nearly cut in half during his 34-game run with the Padres earlier in the season, but the 25-year-old should get another trial in the big leagues before 2019 comes to a close. Unfortunately for France, he may have to wait until rosters expand in September before receiving a callup, as the Padres don't have a pressing need for another corner infield-only bat while both Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado are healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...