France went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets.

He took Noah Syndergaard deep in the fourth innings for his first career big-league homer. France is now slashing .241/.324/.448 through 12 games since his promotion, a performance that may not be good enough to keep him in the majors once Fernando Tatis Jr. (hamstring) returns from the IL at the end of the week.