Padres' Ty France: Pops homer in Saturday's win

France went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays.

France hit a sacrifice fly during the first inning and added his solo shot to put the Padres ahead for good in the sixth. This was his sixth multi-hit effort over his last 13 games, a span in which he has gone 15-for-44 (.341) with six extra-base hits. For the season, the first baseman is batting .265 with an .811 OPS, 11 homers, 32 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine doubles, two triples and one stolen base over 69 games.