Padres' Ty France: Provides early offense with homer

France went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 7-1 win over the Dodgers.

France's second-inning blast answered a solo shot from Mookie Betts in the top of that same frame. This was France's second straight game with a homer, and four of his 10 long balls this year have come over his last seven games. For the season, the first baseman is batting .255 with an .810 OPS, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored, one stolen base, seven doubles and two triples over 179 plate appearances. As long as his bat is hot, France should be in the lineup most of the time.