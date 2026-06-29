Padres' Ty France: Rejoining lineup Monday

France (wrist) will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the Cubs.

France didn't start in either of the final two games of the Padres' weekend series versus the Dodgers while he dealt with a sore wrist, but he was able to come off the bench to make a pinch-hitting appearance in Sunday's 4-2 loss. Though he was hit by a pitch in his lone trip to the plate, France stayed in the game and went on to play the final inning at first base. He'll now rejoin the starting nine for the series opener in Chicago and will look to continue what's been a productive offensive run of late. Over his last eight games, France has gotten on base at a .407 clip while mashing four home runs and two doubles and driving in 10 runs.