Padres' Ty France: Returns to big leagues
France was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
France will return to the majors after spending the last two-plus months at Triple-A with Fernando Tatis (back) and Ian Kinsler (neck) landing on the injured list. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Friars will test France at second base while Luis Urias fills in at shortstop for Tatis. France played exclusively at third base during his first stint in the majors this season, but he's been seeing occasional work at the keystone with El Paso this season.
