France was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Fernando Tatis (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move, pushing Manny Machado back to an everyday role at third base and leaving little-to-no playing time for France. As such, he'll head back to the minors to see consistent at-bats with the Chihuahuas. During his time with the Padres, France slashed .235/.290/.357 with two homers and 10 RBI in 34 appearances (107 plate appearances).

