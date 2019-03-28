The Padres optioned France to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

France was one of the Padres' final four cuts of spring training, with he, Luis Urias and Jose Pirela ultimately losing out to Greg Garcia for the lone reserve infield job. The 24-year-old should handle an everyday role at a corner spot for El Paso, where he slashed .287/.382/.532 with five home runs over 110 plate appearances after a late-season promotion in 2018.

