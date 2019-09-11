France went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a victory over the Cubs on Tuesday.

France made his first start in five games and took advantage of the opportunity, smashing a solo shot to left field in the third inning. The 25-year-old appeared set to take over as the Padres' regular second baseman at the start of September but has since transitioned to a utility and pinch-hitting role. He is slugging .224/.274/.395 with six homers and 20 RBI in 164 plate appearances this season.