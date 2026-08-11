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Padres' Ty France: Swats homer Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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France went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 3-2 victory against Milwaukee on Monday.

France accounted for San Diego's first run with a solo blast to left field in the second inning. He added a single in the seventh and was on base when Jackson Merrill followed with a two-run homer to provide the winning margin. France continued his strong second half, posting his 12th multi-hit performance through 24 games. He's slashing an impressive .344/.390/.611 with six home runs, 18 RBI and 17 runs during that stretch.

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