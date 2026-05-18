France went 3-for-4 with three RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

France drew the start at first base in Sunday's series finale and punished his former club with three singles that plated three runs as the Padres completed a weekend sweep. The 31-year-old hasn't operated as an everyday player for San Diego this season, but he has been productive when called upon. Across 78 plate appearances, France is slashing .280/.308/.520 with four homers, two doubles, two triples, 14 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base.