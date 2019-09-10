Padres' Ty France: Transitioning to utility role
France will take on a utility role moving forward this season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
France made four consecutive starts at second base to begin September but has not been in the lineup in any of the four subsequent games. He's like to start Tuesday, though manager Andy Green indicated that France is being looked at in a "bounce-around role" that includes playing only periodically. Green also stated that the decision is largely due to the recent play of Greg Garcia, who has drawn walks in five of his last 12 plate appearances.
