France went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over Colorado.

After missing the weekend series in San Francisco while on the paternity list, France picked up where he left off with a three-hit effort in Colorado. Monday marked his seventh game of the season with a trio of knocks, with four of those coming after the All-Star break. France has been a revelation in his second stint in San Diego, slashing .298/.365/.514 with 20 homers, 64 RBI, 53 runs and a stolen base in 447 plate appearances this year.