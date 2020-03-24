Padres' Ty France: Vying for roster spot
France is "among a handful of players" in competition for the final spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Though France put up a monster season at the Triple-A level last season, posting a .399/.477/.770 slash line with 27 home runs, he entered spring training needing a solid showing to break camp with the big-league club. The 25-year-old wasn't overly impressive in Cactus League play -- he batted .235, though all four of his hits went for extra bases -- but did enough to remain in the running for the Padres' 26th and final roster spot. Part of France's appeal lies in his versatility; he logged games at three different infield positions last season and spent time this spring honing his skills behind the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Reaction: Five to replace Thor
Noah Syndergaard becomes the latest big-name pitcher to face Tommy John surgery. Here are some...
-
48 amazing baseball stats
Yordan Alvarez did what? Mitch Garver was how good? Matthew Boyd's home run rate was how unprecedented?...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball auction values
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Castro
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Ahmed
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.