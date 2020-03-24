France is "among a handful of players" in competition for the final spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Though France put up a monster season at the Triple-A level last season, posting a .399/.477/.770 slash line with 27 home runs, he entered spring training needing a solid showing to break camp with the big-league club. The 25-year-old wasn't overly impressive in Cactus League play -- he batted .235, though all four of his hits went for extra bases -- but did enough to remain in the running for the Padres' 26th and final roster spot. Part of France's appeal lies in his versatility; he logged games at three different infield positions last season and spent time this spring honing his skills behind the plate.