Wade will start at second base and bat ninth Wednesday against the Reds.

Wade will stay in the starting nine for the second straight day, but his run of regular playing time at third base against right-handed pitching has come to an end with Manny Machado having recently been cleared to play defense after he had been deployed exclusively at designated hitter for much of the first month of the season. With Machado likely to start at third base more often than not, Wade looks poised to serve as a utility man moving forward. Wade will pick up his first start of the season at second base while Xander Bogaerts receives a day off.